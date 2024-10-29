Boys pit their wits against each other in Ballymena & District Batallion BB annual kids' quiz
Four teams, two from the town, Wellington and High Kirk, and two from the country, Buckna and Rasharkin met to pit their wits over eight rounds of ten questions each.
Round one was based on a Variety Pack of questions and round two on Bible Knowledge. At this stage Wellington had taken an early lead with Buckna and Rasharkin jointly five points behind. Rounds three and four were on Sports and Countries. Buckna and Wellington were now joint leaders,with Rasharkin and High Kirk playing catch up.
Then it was on to Numbers and Marvel Characters. The town lads were fighting hard and had now moved three points ahead of Buckna. Then in to the last two rounds with questions on Animals and General Knowledge Multiple Choice. Wellington kept cool heads and increased their lead to be the victors.
However, the Rasharkin country lads had an excellent last round to catch and tie on points with Buckna. A tie breaker was necessary with Rasharkin winning this to take second place, with Buckna third. In spite of trying hard and putting in an excellent performance High Kirk ended up fourth.
Wellington now go forward to represent the Battalion at the Northern Ireland Final.