The excitement and anticipation was high recently in Wellington Presbyterian Church Hall when the Junior Section boys of the Ballymena and District Battalion of the Boys’ Brigade met for their Annual Quiz Kids’ Competition.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four teams, two from the town, Wellington and High Kirk, and two from the country, Buckna and Rasharkin met to pit their wits over eight rounds of ten questions each.

Round one was based on a Variety Pack of questions and round two on Bible Knowledge. At this stage Wellington had taken an early lead with Buckna and Rasharkin jointly five points behind. Rounds three and four were on Sports and Countries. Buckna and Wellington were now joint leaders,with Rasharkin and High Kirk playing catch up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then it was on to Numbers and Marvel Characters. The town lads were fighting hard and had now moved three points ahead of Buckna. Then in to the last two rounds with questions on Animals and General Knowledge Multiple Choice. Wellington kept cool heads and increased their lead to be the victors.

The excitement and anticipation was high recently in Wellington Presbyterian Church Hall when the Junior Section Boys of the Ballymena and District Battalion of the Boys' Brigade met for their Annual Quiz Kids Competition. CREDIT PIXABAY

However, the Rasharkin country lads had an excellent last round to catch and tie on points with Buckna. A tie breaker was necessary with Rasharkin winning this to take second place, with Buckna third. In spite of trying hard and putting in an excellent performance High Kirk ended up fourth.

Wellington now go forward to represent the Battalion at the Northern Ireland Final.