B&Q staff fundraiser for Dog Rescue group

Causeway Coast Dog Rescue workers say they are delighted to have been chosen by B&Q staff in Coleraine for support.

Ash and Sandra from B&Q wanted to help their local animal welfare charity as they realised that so many dogs were being surrendered for rehoming as people come out of lockdown.

They had also heard that there has been an increase in reports of animal cruelty on the north coast and wanted to do everything they could to raise funds for the charity.

Causeway Coast Dog Rescue volunteer Tina with Ash and Sandra from B&Q who are supporting the charity

A spokesperson for CCDR said: “Ash has some great ideas on how she and her colleagues from B&Q can help the charity, and right now they are hosting a name the bear competition which runs until April.

“Anyone coming into the store can try their luck by naming the bear and any donations will go to the Causeway Coast Dog Rescue.”

Chair of the charity Maggie Dimsdale-Bobby said: “We support our local residents and community with their animal welfare needs, and it is brilliant to see how individuals and large businesses are supporting us in return.

“There are so many individuals living alone who need help with caring for their dogs, particularly during times of illness, moving home who can no longer take their dog, or those going back to work. We have been inundated with requests for support and will try our best to ensure each dog finds a forever home and gets to live their best life.”