Bradley Art Prize competition deadline looms for budding Tyrone artists

Young artists across Northern Ireland have just five weeks to put the finishing touches to their creative masterpieces and enter the inaugural Bradley Art Prize – a new art initiative led by renowned artist Terry Bradley and sponsored by Radius Connect which aims to support fresh artistic ideas and talent.

With an unprecedented number of submissions already received the stellar panel of judges has also been expanded to meet demand for the competition, which closes on 31 March.

New judges include renowned award-winning tattoo artist Gigi McQueen and Bradley Art Prize sponsor Stephen McQuoid, Regional Director for Ireland at Radius Connect. They join an existing line-up of famed artists and critiques including Terry Bradley and wife Ashley, Hollywood film producer Martin Brennan and NI Executive Brussels Director Aodhán Connolly.

Launched in November, the inaugural Bradley Art Prize is open to young people across two age categories, from 14 to 18 and from 19 to 23 years and provides young creatives with a platform to showcase their work with some of the most prolific names in the local arts scene.

Young artists across Northern Ireland have just five weeks to put the finishing touches to their creative masterpieces and enter the inaugural Bradley Art Prize – a new art initiative led by renowned artist Terry Bradley and sponsored by Radius Connect which aims to support fresh artistic ideas and talent. With an unprecedented number of submissions already received the stellar panel of judges has also been expanded to meet demand for the competition, which closes on 31 March. New judges include renowned award-winning tattoo artist Gigi McQueen and Bradley Art Prize sponsor Stephen McQuoid. Pictured (left to right) are Stephen McQuoid, Radius Connect Director Ireland, and Terry Bradley.

Alongside around a total of £4,000 in cash and art materials for the top winners and their schools or colleges, two winning artists will have their work framed and proudly displayed in the newly opened Bradley Gallery in Victoria Square, Belfast, for a week-long exhibition, including a launch night for friends and family in August.

The winning artwork will then be showcased at the Northern Ireland Executive Office in Brussels’ European Quarter as part of a major initiative designed to encourage more young people to consider turning their love of art into a long-term career, offering local artists the chance to display their work internationally.

Terry Bradley, who began his stellar, self-taught art career at the age of 14, said: “I wanted to create an opportunity for young people who may not see an obvious career path in art."

Aspiring artists can enter the Bradley Art Prize by submitting up to four high-resolution images of original artwork along with a personal statement by March 31. Shortlisted artists will be announced in early June, with the winners selected at the end of the month.

