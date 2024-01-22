Register
Brahinam Ture-Romano: Portadown police launch appeal for missing 21-year-old

Police in Portadown say they are becoming increasingly concerned for a missing 21-year-old.
By Valerie Martin
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 09:44 GMT
Updated 22nd Jan 2024, 09:51 GMT
Brahinam Ture-Romano has been reported missing. Picture: released by PSNI
Brahinam Ture-Romano has been reported missing. Picture: released by PSNI

Brahinam Ture-Romano is described as black, of slim build and approximately 6ft.

He was last seen wearing blue and white striped pyjamas and a black durag in the Portadown town area at 5.30pm on Sunday.

Anyone who has seen him or has any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1639 of 21.01.24.

