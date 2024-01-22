Police in Portadown say they are becoming increasingly concerned for a missing 21-year-old.

Brahinam Ture-Romano has been reported missing. Picture: released by PSNI

Brahinam Ture-Romano is described as black, of slim build and approximately 6ft.

He was last seen wearing blue and white striped pyjamas and a black durag in the Portadown town area at 5.30pm on Sunday.