Braid Film Theatre to screen ‘Wildfire’

Award-winning Newry-born Director Cathy Brady’s debut film Wildfire is touring Northern Ireland as part of a special Film Hub NI’s Collective programme which brings local films to local places. Wildfire is the story of two inseparable sisters Kelly and Lauren whose lives are shattered by the mysterious death of their mother in the fractious border town where they grew up.

When Kelly, who has been missing, returns home, the intense bond with her sister is re-ignited and together they unearth their mother’s past, but uncovered secrets and resentments which have been buried deep threaten to overwhelm them.

Nora-Jane Noone and the late Nika McGuigan, co-star as the two sisters alongside Kate Dickie, Martin McCann and Helen Behan.

(submitted pic Aidan Monaghan/WILDFIRE)

Tim Burden, Braid Film Theatre said: “Wildfire is a wonderful film which was shot in Northern Ireland and Ireland, so it’s a real treat to be able to show it in Antrim next week as part of Film Hub NI’s Collective tour. We’ll also be showing our audience an exclusive Q&A with the director Cathy Brady directly afterwards which will give us a real behind the scenes insight into the making of this film.”