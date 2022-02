Brandon Rainey, aged 25, is described as being 5’ 11” in height, of medium build and with dark brown hair swept back on the top.

When he was last seen in Ballymena at around 4.30pm on Saturday, he was wearing a grey puffa style jacket, grey tracksuit top and bottoms, grey trainers and a black beanie.

Anyone with information is asked to assist Police in locating Brandon by contacting them on 101 and quoting police reference 967 12/02/22.