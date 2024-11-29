Brantry: reopening of ‘historic’ B.A.R.D. building in 14 photos

Speaking after he had taken part in the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the location outside Dungannon, Fermanagh South Tyrone MLA Colm Gildernew said: “This marks a fantastic milestone for the Brantry community as we celebrate the reopening of the historic Brantry B.A.R.D. building.

"This remarkable structure, standing for over a century, has been an invaluable resource for the people of the Brantry, and its newly refurbished state ensures it will continue to serve future generations for the next 100 years.

"The reopening is a true reflection of the community’s resilience, dedication, and shared vision.”

The Sinn Fein representative went on to thank the donors who funded the project and to the countless individuals "who contributed their time and effort to bring this vision to life”.

He concluded: "The Brantry B.A.R.D. stands as a beacon of what we can achieve when we work together, and I look forward to seeing it continue to thrive at the heart of our community.”

