Register
BREAKING

Brave the waves in aid of SANDS this New Year's Day on Portstewart Strand

Fancy starting the New Year with a dip in the sea in aid of SANDS NI?
By Una Culkin
Published 28th Dec 2023, 15:03 GMT
Updated 28th Dec 2023, 15:03 GMT
The annual Splish Splash Splosh event to raise money for SANDS NI will take place on New Year's Day at 11.30am on Portstewart Strand. Credit Donal MacauleyThe annual Splish Splash Splosh event to raise money for SANDS NI will take place on New Year's Day at 11.30am on Portstewart Strand. Credit Donal Macauley
The annual Splish Splash Splosh event to raise money for SANDS NI will take place on New Year's Day at 11.30am on Portstewart Strand. Credit Donal Macauley

Then, the Splish Splash Splosh annual dip is for you! 2024 marks the twelfth annual ‘freezin’ for a reason’ event and this year, as always, ‘brrr-ave’ swimmers will be raising money for SANDS NI who support all bereaved parents who have lost their babies, before, during or shortly after birth.

Why not join the dippers on January 1 at 11.30am on Portstewart Strand or donate via Enthuse.com