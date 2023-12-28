Brave the waves in aid of SANDS this New Year's Day on Portstewart Strand
Fancy starting the New Year with a dip in the sea in aid of SANDS NI?
Then, the Splish Splash Splosh annual dip is for you! 2024 marks the twelfth annual ‘freezin’ for a reason’ event and this year, as always, ‘brrr-ave’ swimmers will be raising money for SANDS NI who support all bereaved parents who have lost their babies, before, during or shortly after birth.
Why not join the dippers on January 1 at 11.30am on Portstewart Strand or donate via Enthuse.com