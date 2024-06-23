Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular bread product is being recalled from all shops due to a possible health risk.

BFree Foods is recalling its 350g BFree Sunflower & Pumpkin Seed Loaf ‘due to the potential presence of peanuts’.

All batches and all best before dates are included in the recall.

The company is warning customers not to eat the product if they are allergic to peanuts, but to return it to the shop where they bought it for a refund.

Tesco is one of the retailers that stock the bread item.

A spokesperson said: “BFree Foods is recalling all date and batch codes of BFree Sunflower & Pumpkin Seed Loaf 350g, as it may contain peanuts, which isn’t mentioned on the label. This means the product is a possible health risk to anyone with a peanut allergy.

"If you’ve bought an affected product and have an allergy/intolerance/sensitivity to peanuts, please don’t eat it. Instead, return it to a Tesco store for a refund. No receipt is required.”

