Police have issued an update following appeals to locate Brian Horner who was reported missing in Larne. Picture: Pacemaker

Police have issued an update after making renewed appeals to help locate a man missing in Larne since September 1.

Brian Horner had been last seen in the town centre area.

Mid and East Antrim police called for any information that might help locate Brian and on Friday evening they posted on social media that he had been found safe and well.

"Thank you to everyone who called in and shared the post,” a spokesperson said.