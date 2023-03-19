Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Fleur East sends fans into a frenzy with X-rated confession
28 minutes ago Deportation flights to Rwanda could be started “by the summer”
45 minutes ago Ant & Dec issue apology as Toni Collette swears on live TV
1 hour ago Duran Duran to reform with guitarist Andy Taylor for new album
1 hour ago Gary Lineker wasn’t on Match of The Day - here’s why
1 hour ago ‘Armageddon alert’: UK primed for mobile phone public warning siren

Brian McCabe: police appeal for help to locate man last seen in Craigavon Area Hospital area

Police say they are increasingly concerned for Brian McCabe last seen in the area of Craigavon Area Hospital on Saturday afternoon (March 18).

By Valerie Martin
Published 19th Mar 2023, 10:20 GMT

Brian is described as wearing a black hoodie with a white and green across the front and black tracksuit bottoms.

Read more: 18 photos to bring back memories of Lurgan's St Patrick's Day parade in 2010

Anyone with any information is asked to please contact police on 101 quoting serial 1489 of 18/03/23.

Brian McCabe
Brian McCabe
Brian McCabe
Police