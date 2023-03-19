Brian is described as wearing a black hoodie with a white and green across the front and black tracksuit bottoms.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Anyone with any information is asked to please contact police on 101 quoting serial 1489 of 18/03/23.
Police say they are increasingly concerned for Brian McCabe last seen in the area of Craigavon Area Hospital on Saturday afternoon (March 18).
Brian is described as wearing a black hoodie with a white and green across the front and black tracksuit bottoms.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Anyone with any information is asked to please contact police on 101 quoting serial 1489 of 18/03/23.