Brian receives his MBE at Windsor Castle

Brian, who was born with no arms after his mother was prescribed the drug Thalidomide to relieve morning sickness, travelled with his wife, May to receive his honour at an Investiture held by Princess Anne.

Brian said: “It would be fair to say that the whole ceremony with sixty-one other recipients of Honours was a truly humbling and a privileged occasion to be part of with The Countess of Wessex’s String Orchestra playing softly in the background - Yes! A wonderful and memorable day. The Officers on Duty were delighted to watch after the Official Investiture as I “Toe-Signed” a copy of my Book for Her Majesty with several DVDs”. Brian & May at “Look No Hands” continue to work in Partnership with several Disability Ministries. His book also called: ‘Look, No Hands’ is available from https://www.amazon.co.uk/