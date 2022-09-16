Brides say ‘I do’ to wedding dresses at Lisburn Cancer Research shop

Now a local charity shop is offering brides-to-be a fantastic opportunity to snap up a stunning dress for just a fraction of the retail price.

Brides can spend thousands of pounds on a dress for the big day and with budgets tight, people are turning to charity or second hand outlets to save money.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recently the Cancer Research shop in Smithfield in Lisburn received 12 gorgeous, brand new wedding dresses, which they are selling for a heavily discounted price that is sure to appeal to bargain hunting brides.

Lisburn Cancer Rsearch shop manager Lynn Brown with one of the dresses they have on sale

“Stocking wedding dresses is an unusual thing for us,” revealed shop manager Lynn Brown.

“A wedding dress company contact us and said they had 12 dresses they were getting rid of and asked if we wanted them.

“I didn’t have to think twice!”

The dresses are brand new and they are in a range of styles and designs from mermaid cut to ball gown, and there is even a gorgeous grey dress with beautiful intricate detail for the bride who wants something a little different. There are also a range of sizes including 6, 12, 16. 18 and 28.

One of the beautiful dresses being sold at Lisburn's Cancer Research shop

Originally priced at £1,495 and over, the charity shop is asking in the region of £200-300 pounds for the dresses which have never been worn.

“We have had a bit of interest,” continued Lynn.

“You have to like the style and it needs to be the right size.”

The Cancer Research shop at Smithfield Street in Lisburn which is selling brand new wedding dresses at a discounted price

Lynn plans to keep the dresses in the Lisburn shop for another couple of weeks and if they don’t sell they will be transferred to another of the charity’s shops.

“On a weekly basis we would usually make around £1,700,” explained Lynn.

“So if we could sell the dresses it would be the equivalent of a week’s takings for the shop.

“We will keep them for another couple of weeks and then transfer them to the Cancer Research shop in Newtownards. It has a formal section so they will probably go there.”

The wedding dresses that are in stock at Cancer Research in Lisburn

However, Lynn is hoping that Lisburn brides will snap up this opportunity to bag themselves a stunning wedding dress at a bargain price.

For more information or to view the dresses visit the Cancer Research shop at 4 Smithfield Street or phone 028 9266 3107.

This grey dress originally retailed for £1495

Shop manager Lynn Brown showing off the back of this stunning gown