Briggs Equipment North West 200 scoops top event award
The north coast showcase sporting event won the Belfast Chauffeur Hire Event of the Year award in the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast on Friday, January 17.
Race Director Mervyn Whyte and his team received the trophy from Belfast Chauffeur proprietor, Reggie Blain.
"This is a huge honour and recognition for everyone who puts in so much work and effort to make the event happen each year and I want to thank every organisation and individual who supports us,” said Mervyn.
"Without the help and support we receive from our title sponsor, Briggs Equipment and all our other loyal sponsors, from Causeway Coast and Glens Council, Tourism NI and every one of the hard working volunteers, this would not be possible.
"I hope they all share our delight in winning this prestigious award as we look forward to our 2025 Race Week on May 5-10.”