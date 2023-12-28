Bring along your artifact or memento to share with members of Rock Historical Society
Rock and District Historical Society bring back a favourite event - ‘Open Floor Night’ - on Thursday, January 11 at 8pm.
Bring along an interesting historical object, artifact or memento to share with members. This will be an informal, relaxed gathering, so even if you don't have something to bring and brag about, come along anyway - there's sure to be some great craic!
The venue is the Old School in the Rock. The Society thanks Mid Ulster Council for grant funding to support their 2023-2024 season.