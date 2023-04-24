Register
Britain’s Funniest Class: still time to to vote for Carrickfergus school

Voters have until Friday (April 28) to help a group of Carrickfergus pupils with their bid to become ‘Britain’s Funniest Class’.

By The Newsroom
Published 24th Apr 2023, 12:10 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 12:21 BST

Woodlawn Primary School’s Jigsaw Room (ASD class) has been shortlisted as one of the 10 finalists in the Beano’s hunt for Britain’s Funniest Class 2023.  

Their joke, “Two cows are in a field and one says ‘moo’. The other says ‘goodness me, a talking cow’”, was specially chosen by the panel of expert judges and is now being put to a public vote to decide the ultimate winner.

Mike Stirling, editorial director at Beano Studios, said: “Woodlawn Primary School Jigsaw Room (ASD class) from Carrickfergus has devised the most brilliantly surreal joke we’ve read this year. I’d say they deserve a pat on the head for it, but they’d probably turn that into another hilarious gag. They’re outstanding in their field of humour (geddit?).”

Woodlawn Primary School. Google imageWoodlawn Primary School. Google image
Woodlawn Primary School. Google image

The nationwide initiative, now in its fifth year, aims to inspire the next generation of British comedy stars, by nurturing a sense of humour in the classroom.

The winners will receive a Beano trophy, an illustration of the class which will be published in the comic, Beano subscriptions and books, and a fun-filled Beano assembly for the whole school.

The current reigning champions are year 5 class Voyager from Whitehill Junior School with their joke: “What do you call a class of children who eat potatoes using their toes?!  The Mash Street Kids!” It was displayed on a billboard in the town of Hitchin.

To place your vote, visit https://beano.com/vote

Related topics:BritainCarrickfergus