British Empire Medal for Brian

The Ballywillan Drama Group stalwart received the BEM in the Queen’s Birthday Honours for “services to drama and the performing arts in Northern Ireland”.

Involved in theatre and entertainments, both professional and amateur, for 52 years, Brian has a comprehensive and valuable knowledge and expertise in many aspects of drama and the performing arts in Northern Ireland having directed, produced, designed lighting and sets for over 200 plays, musicals and pantomimes.

He was literally born into the world of theatre with his first “appearance” onstage 66 years ago when his pregnant mother, Kathleen, appeared as Dandini in Cinderella in 1954.

Portrush man Brian Logan

With both parents heavily involved in amateur dramatics Brian’s interest and enthusiasm was fired from a very young age.

It was in 1968, aged 14, that he began his long association with Portrush’s Ballywillan Drama Group.

His first ‘job’ was operating one of the follow spots for their January pantomimes in Portrush Town Hall, and, over the years, Brian climbed the ‘theatrical ladder’, earning his stripes in many departments, including acting and ultimately rose to producer and director.

He is very proud of Ballywillan’s standing within the musical theatre community on the island of Ireland and of his part in steering the group towards its success.

Brian is their resident Artistic Director and also holds the posts of Lighting and Set Designer.

He has directed 28 consecutive musicals for the group.

One of his personal achievements is seeing the young people he has nurtured and encouraged, either onstage or in technical areas, progress to professional careers.

Apart from his theatrical work he has designed and provided lighting, sound and technical facilities for many forms of entertainment including military tattoos, musical tours of Ireland of many international and national artistes, fireworks displays, council summer entertainment programmes, tourist attraction installations and trade shows.

Brian is an established Lighting Designer, being a professional member of The Association of Lighting Designers (ALD) in London. Various examples of his lighting and set designs have won awards.