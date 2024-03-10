Guests included the Mid and East Antrim Mayor Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna, fashion designer Geraldine Connon, Rotary District Governor Kenny Fisher and AG Michael Fisher.

The guest speaker was one of Northern Ireland’s most recognised and respected broadcasters Donna Traynor, who has a career spanning more than three decades.

She recently reached a global audience with her cameo roles in the Channel 4 series Derry Girls.

Donna's career in journalism began with RTE in Dublin. She moved to the BBC in Belfast, going on to be the presenter of the award-winning evening news programme BBC Newsline.

She is no stranger to Larne as she's married to townsman and fellow broadcaster Ronan Kelly. The couple work alongside each other in their media training company Kellyvision.

Donna said she was delighted to have been asked to speak at this year's fundraising charity breakfast, which has been an important date in the calendar for many years.

All proceeds of the event will go to the Northern Ireland branch of the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

