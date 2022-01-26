Brother and sister unite against Dementia

For the second year in a row, Harry and Molly fundraised to support people living with dementia by creating and selling Christmas Wreaths.

In just two years Harry and Molly Lyttle, aged 12 and 15, have raised a fantastic total of £1,637.25 to support people living with dementia.

Thanking everyone for supporting their fundraising Harry said: “Molly and I would like to say a big thanks to everyone who ordered a Christmas wreath and once again supported our fundraising for Alzheimer’s Society”.

Harry and Molly Lyttle once again raised vital funds for Alzheimer’s Society by creating and selling Christmas Wreaths. They are pictured with Lucy McClintock.

Jenay McCartan, Community Fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Society in Northern Ireland said: “We are extremely grateful to Harry and Molly for taking on their festive fundraiser once again for Alzheimer’s Society and making more of their amazing Christmas wreaths.

“We have been blown away by all their hard work and their determination to make a difference for people living with dementia”.

“We know that people living with dementia have been one of the most affected groups by COVID-19 and whilst the current situation has been difficult for fundraising, the demand for our services has increased.

“That’s why we are so grateful Harry and Molly for their ongoing support – it really does help us to support people affected by dementia across Northern Ireland now, when they need us most.”

From running your local 5K to trekking the Great Wall of China, and cycling from London to Paris to parachuting, Alzheimer's Society has a fantastic range of events both in the UK and abroad. Unite with us now at www.alzheimers.org.uk

For more information, and for advice about dementia, please visit Alzheimer’s Society’s website at www.alzheimers.org.uk

