A cyclist was taken to hospital after being involved in a collision with a car in the Broughshane area on Saturday afternoon.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened on the Carnlough Road.

It was reported to officers at around 5.30pm, that a red Kia Sportage car had struck a cyclist travelling along the road in the direction of Broughshane.

Access to the immediate area including Loughloughlan Road and Longmore Road, was restricted for a period of time as police and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended the scene.

A male cyclist was taken to hospital after a collision in Broughshane on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

Police said the male cyclist was attended to at the scene before being taken to hospital for his injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.

"Enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who was in this area on Carnlough Road around the time and who may have witnessed the incident, to get in touch with police,” said a PSNI spokesperson. “This includes drivers with dashcam footage.

"The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1326 19/10/24.”