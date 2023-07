Ken McGall, an elder in 2nd Broughshane Presbyterian Church, will be installed at the 108th Irish National CE Convention to be held on September 23.

Ken has been in CE from the age of 17 and has held various posts at society, local Union and Irish Union levels; at present he is a member of Irish Christian Endeavour Executive. He is a member of the Ballymena and Coleraine Christian Endeavour Union.