Broughshane play park renamed in honour of the Queen

At a recent ceremony, previous Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Councillor William McCaughey said he was pleased to welcome those in attendance to the renaming of the play park.

The former Mayor said: “I want to say congratulations and well done to all those who were involved in this special project.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“As a judge for our ‘Poems Fit for the Queen’ competition in the past couple of months, it was most interesting to read the thoughts of the pupils, focusing on different aspects of the Queen’s life and from all the poems it was clear to see that the Queen is very special to our younger generation.

Broughshane play park has been officially renamed The Jubilee Park. Pictured are: Councillor Timothy Gaston, Councillor Julie Frew, Councillor Christopher Jamieson, Councillor William McCaughey, Deputy Mayor Beth Adger MBE, Councillor Thomas Gordon, Alderman Audrey Wales MBE, Councillor Matthew Armstrong, Paul Frew MLA and Councillor Rodney Quigley.

“So, it made perfect sense to rename the play park to mark the Queen’s outstanding achievements to date.

“This play park will remind us in the years to come of this wonderful time in the life of our nation, our community and our beloved Queen.”