Broughshane: rugby and cold water swimming enthusiast welcomed as new rector at St Patrick’s

By The Newsroom
Published 13th Oct 2025, 10:38 BST
A rugby and cold water swimming enthusiast has been instituted as the new rector of the Church of Ireland Parish of Skerry, Rathcavan and Newtowncrommelin.

The Rev Marcus Hart was instituted as rector by the Bishop of Connor, the Rt Rev George Davison at a service in St Patrick’s, Broughshane, on Thursday (October 9).

He was formerly curate of Christ Church, Ware, Hertfordshire, and the preacher at the Service of Institution was the Rev John Hookaway, vicar of Christ Church, Ware.

Marcus is married to Jude and they have two young children. The couple are both originally from Northern Ireland. Jude is from Ballymena, while Marcus grew up in Lisburn.

At the Service of Institution of the Rev Marcus Hart as rector of the Parish of Skerry, Rathcavan and Newtowncrommelin (St Patrick’s, Broughshane), are, from left: the Rev John Hookaway, vicar of Christ Church, Ware, preacher; Bishop George Davison; The Rev Canon David Ferguson, Rural Dean; the Rev Marcus Hart; Archdeacon Paul Dundas; and the Rev Canon William Taggart, Diocesan Registrar. Photo: submittedplaceholder image
He has a BEng in Civil Engineering from Queen’s University Belfast, graduating in 2015. He obtained a PGCE in Secondary Mathematics with Qualified Teacher Status in 2016 and studied a BA in Theology at St Mellitus College from 2019-2022.

He was an intern for Scripture Union NI 2014-2015; a ministry apprentice in St Mark’s Church, Battersea Rise, London, for a year from September 2015; and taught Maths in Thames Christian School, London, 2016-2019.

As an Ordinand, Marcus worked in St Mark’s, Battersea Rise, before his appointment as curate in Christ Church, Ware, in July 2022.

Over the years, he has volunteered as a rugby coach, Scripture Union camp leader and church youth leader, and has also volunteered on mission trips to Zambia and Tanzania.

In his spare time, Marcus also enjoys fitness, hiking, and travel, but especially loves time with his wife and children.

The Service of Institution was followed by refreshments in the church hall.

