Broughshane: rugby and cold water swimming enthusiast welcomed as new rector at St Patrick’s
The Rev Marcus Hart was instituted as rector by the Bishop of Connor, the Rt Rev George Davison at a service in St Patrick’s, Broughshane, on Thursday (October 9).
He was formerly curate of Christ Church, Ware, Hertfordshire, and the preacher at the Service of Institution was the Rev John Hookaway, vicar of Christ Church, Ware.
Marcus is married to Jude and they have two young children. The couple are both originally from Northern Ireland. Jude is from Ballymena, while Marcus grew up in Lisburn.
He has a BEng in Civil Engineering from Queen’s University Belfast, graduating in 2015. He obtained a PGCE in Secondary Mathematics with Qualified Teacher Status in 2016 and studied a BA in Theology at St Mellitus College from 2019-2022.
He was an intern for Scripture Union NI 2014-2015; a ministry apprentice in St Mark’s Church, Battersea Rise, London, for a year from September 2015; and taught Maths in Thames Christian School, London, 2016-2019.
As an Ordinand, Marcus worked in St Mark’s, Battersea Rise, before his appointment as curate in Christ Church, Ware, in July 2022.
Over the years, he has volunteered as a rugby coach, Scripture Union camp leader and church youth leader, and has also volunteered on mission trips to Zambia and Tanzania.
In his spare time, Marcus also enjoys fitness, hiking, and travel, but especially loves time with his wife and children.
The Service of Institution was followed by refreshments in the church hall.