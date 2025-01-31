‘King Frankie’ will be shown by Portrush Film Theatre on Thursday, February 6 at 7pm at the Playhouse Portrush as part of Film Hub NI’s special Collective programme which brings local films to local places via its network of community cinemas.

The movie tells the redemption story of Frankie Burke and stars Peter Coonan (Love/Hate) as a kindly taxi driver living a quiet life who is forced to confront the ghosts of his past on the death of his father.

The gritty Irish drama introduces Broughshane teenager Claudia Beatty as a young actor with Down’s Syndrome who enjoys a special bond with Frankie as he drives her about.

Belfast actor Conor MacNeill (The Tourist, Industry, The Sixth Commandment, Derry Girls) also delivers a strong performance as the hotel manager given the run-around by Frankie.

Fra Crickard, Portrush Film Theatre said: “King Frankie is a wonderful Irish film and we are delighted to be able to show it at the Playhouse Portrush on Thursday 6 February as part of Film Hub NI’s 2025 Collective Tour.

"We are also thrilled that actor Claudia Beattie will be attending the screening and staying afterwards for a Q&A with the audience.

“Dermot Malone’s ultimately hopeful parable about greed, guilt, and redemption, is served well by the ever-versatile Peter Coonan who conjures the many faces of Frankie – from repugnant to repentant – with ease.”

Tickets cost £3 to £5 and can be booked online via King Frankie(2024) at The Playhouse event tickets from TicketSource