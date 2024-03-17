Broughshane venue for Braid District LOL No 18 St Patrick's Day parade

Members of Braid District LOL No 18 will be holding a St Patrick’s Day parade in Broughshane on Sunday afternoon.
By Valerie Martin
Published 17th Mar 2024, 08:08 GMT
Police have advised road users to expect traffic delays from 2pm.

The parade will leave Beechvale at 2.15pm, before making its way onto Raceview Road, Main Street and Carnlough Road and back onto Main Street to finish at approximately 3pm.

A short open-air service will then be held at the Orange Hall.

Stepping out in the Braid District Twelfth parade in Broughshane in July 2023. Picture: Steven McAuley / McAuley MultimediaStepping out in the Braid District Twelfth parade in Broughshane in July 2023. Picture: Steven McAuley / McAuley Multimedia
The return parade will then begin at 3.30pm, along Main Street, Carnlough Road, Main Street and Raceview Road onto Beechvale to finish around 4.15pm.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Local officers will be on the ground to accommodate the flow of traffic, but to avoid potential delays, please seek an alternative route for your journey where possible.”

