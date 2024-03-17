Broughshane venue for Braid District LOL No 18 St Patrick's Day parade
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police have advised road users to expect traffic delays from 2pm.
The parade will leave Beechvale at 2.15pm, before making its way onto Raceview Road, Main Street and Carnlough Road and back onto Main Street to finish at approximately 3pm.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A short open-air service will then be held at the Orange Hall.
The return parade will then begin at 3.30pm, along Main Street, Carnlough Road, Main Street and Raceview Road onto Beechvale to finish around 4.15pm.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Local officers will be on the ground to accommodate the flow of traffic, but to avoid potential delays, please seek an alternative route for your journey where possible.”