Police have advised road users to expect traffic delays from 2pm.

The parade will leave Beechvale at 2.15pm, before making its way onto Raceview Road, Main Street and Carnlough Road and back onto Main Street to finish at approximately 3pm.

A short open-air service will then be held at the Orange Hall.

Stepping out in the Braid District Twelfth parade in Broughshane in July 2023. Picture: Steven McAuley / McAuley Multimedia

The return parade will then begin at 3.30pm, along Main Street, Carnlough Road, Main Street and Raceview Road onto Beechvale to finish around 4.15pm.