Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has issued safety advice in relation to a popular beach at Islandmagee.

In an appeal issued on Monday (April 7), the council stated: “We would ask all visitors to Brown's Bay Beach to be aware of the dangers of soft or sinking sand.

"Be aware of sinking sand around high tide or just after when the sand can become very loose and wet.

"As always, keep an eye on children at all times Be aware of your surroundings, tidal changes and rip currents.”

Council is urging Brown's Bay beach users to be aware of the dangers of soft or sinking sand. Image: Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

The 2024 results for the 26 Identified Bathing Waters, managed by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, found Brown’s Bay to have ‘Excellent Quality’ bathing water.

