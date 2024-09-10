Brown's Bay toilet plan in the pipeline after a seven-year wait
The former toilet block at Brown’s Bay, in Islandmagee, had to be demolished after being damaged in an arson attack in 2017.
A spokesperson for Mid and East Antrim Borough Council said: “We continue to provide portable toilets at Browns Bay. These include male, female and disabled toilets, which are accessible by ramp.
“We are currently in the process of getting designs for a new toilet block and hope to be able to commence the development of replacement toilets in 2025/26 financial year.”
The proposed new block is expected to include the provision of a Changing Places disabled toilet facility.
The potential reopening of the caravan park at Brown’s Bay, with involvement from the private sector, was also discussed at the meeting.
In July 2021, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service had to be called to rescue a woman stuck in a temporary portable toilet in the car park at Brown’s Bay.
A crew from Whitehead Fire Station attended the incident and used hydraulic equipment to rescue the woman 23 minutes after arriving at the scene.
Last November, refurbished council-owned public toilets in Glenarm reopened at a cost of £210,000. The refurbishment included an extension to provide men’s and ladies’ toilets, a baby changing facility, Changing Places facilities, a disabled toilet facility with hoist, a sluice room for camper vans and an outdoor shower.
Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.