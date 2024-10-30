The Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves has announced that the Growth Deal for Causeway Coast and Glens WILL proceed.

Speaking during her Budget announcements, the Chancellor told the Commons: “To support growth, including in our rural areas, we will proceed with city and growth deals in Northern Ireland – in Causeway Coast and Glens, and Mid South West. And we will drive growth in Scotland, a key priority for Scottish Labour and our leader Anas Sarwar, including a city and growth deal in Argyll and Bute.”