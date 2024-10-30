BUDGET LATEST: Causeway Coast and Glens Growth Deal to proceed, says Chancellor
The Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves has announced that the Growth Deal for Causeway Coast and Glens WILL proceed.
Speaking during her Budget announcements, the Chancellor told the Commons: “To support growth, including in our rural areas, we will proceed with city and growth deals in Northern Ireland – in Causeway Coast and Glens, and Mid South West. And we will drive growth in Scotland, a key priority for Scottish Labour and our leader Anas Sarwar, including a city and growth deal in Argyll and Bute.”