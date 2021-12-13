Christmas for many is a happy time but for some it is a dark and lonely time. This year the Samaritans has launched its ‘Longest Night’ campaign to help.

The Winter Solstice on December 21 is the shortest day of the year but the longest night. The Samaritans want to bring light to someone in their darkest hour

This year Craigavon Civic Centre Mezzanine, Clock Tower at Banbridge Town Hall, The Palace Armagh and The Gaol Armagh will light up in green on Tuesday 21st December to mark Winter Solstice, the longest night of the year.

Craigavon Civic Centre Mezzanine, Clock Tower at Banbridge Town Hall, The Palace Armagh and The Gaol Armagh will light up in green this Tuesday 21st December to mark Winter Solstice, the longest night of the year. And also an opportunity for Samaritans to remind everyone that the charity is on hand for anyone who may be struggling.

The longest night marks the start of the Festive season and lighting of local landmarks green gives people a chance to reflect and an opportunity for Samaritans to remind everyone that the charity is on hand for anyone who may be struggling.

Christmas may be a time for festive cheer, but it can also be a particularly hard time for people with isolation, loneliness, money problems, relationship and family problems being some of the biggest concerns.

So far throughout 2021 family worries have made up 34% of emotional support contacts with the charity across the UK and Republic of Ireland – a 26% increase over the past five years.

Marcella Taylor, Samaritans Portadown Branch Manager said: “Last year Samaritan volunteers in NI answered over 10,000 calls over the Christmas period alone. We want to remind everyone that volunteers across all eight branches will be available 24/7 over the Christmas period.”

Explaining what it means to volunteer on Christmas Day Samaritan Volunteer, Margaret Campbell, said: “It’s no hardship to give up a few hours to listen to callers for whom Christmas brings no joy, no relief from loneliness or anxiety, grief or brokenness, no respite from the struggle just to keep going.

“When I’m listening to someone telling me their deepest feelings, talking about things they can’t share with anyone, time doesn’t matter. It’s a privilege to spend however long it takes for a caller to feel that they are cared for, that they have been - and will be - supported, and that they are not alone.

“As the conversation draws to a close, when the caller says: ‘I feel much better now. Thank you for listening,’ there’s no better Christmas present.”

Marcella continues: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank all those landmarks lighting up for our longest night campaign and to say a huge thank you to all our volunteers who will be taking time out to be on duty over the festive period.”

The general public can support ‘Be A Samaritans Christmas Star’ this December by making a donation and helping Samaritans volunteers be there for others during their darkest hours, visit samaritans.org/donate-christmas.

In 2020 Samaritans volunteers spent over one million hours responding to calls for help.

It’s the public’s kind donations and more than 20,000 volunteers than mean Samaritans is always there offering non-judgemental support for anyone struggling to cope.

We work in communities, prisons, schools, hospitals, at festivals, and with partners to support people.