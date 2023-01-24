Register
Burns Night to be celebrated in Newtownabbey

A renowned Robert Burns performer from Scotland, Christopher Tait, is to take to the stage at Newtownabbey’s Theatre at The Mill on Thursday (January 26) to commemorate Burns Night.

By The Newsroom
1 hour ago
24th Jan 2023

A spokesperson for Antrim and Newtownabbey Council said: “For over 28 years, Christopher has been delighting audiences from Seattle, Toronto and Boston to Helsinki, Dubai and Singapore.

"He’s shared a stage with Ronnie Corbett, performed on a yacht on Lake Washington and led the Tartan Day parade in New York.

“Christopher has performed at schools and colleges and at Belfast’s Linen Hall Library. He’s appeared with the Ulster Orchestra at the Ulster Hall and Waterfront Hall and his one man play, 'Robert Burns Live' was filmed and televised in 2017.

Christopher Tait as Robert Burns.

"Join us as we ‘pipe in’ the haggis and enjoy poetry and stories from the mind of Scotland’s great cultural titans followed by complimentary Burns Night-themed food (vegetarian alternative available).”

Tickets for the event, running from 7.45pm-8.30pm, are available at antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/burnsnight and are free of charge.

