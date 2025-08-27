Burst water pipe creating 'quite the fountain' on road in Co Down village

By Carmel Robinson
Published 27th Aug 2025, 09:59 BST
Burst water main in Waringstown, Co Down.
Motorists are urged to use care in Waringstown after a burst water pipe has turned into ‘quite the fountain.

It is understood the Mill Hill Road is passable but caution is advised.

Carla Lockhart MP said: “Folks there is a burst water pipe at the Mill Hill junction in Waringstown. There is quite the water fountain coming from the manhole.

"Take care. I have reported it.”

It is not known at this stage when the engineers will be able to fix it.

