Burst water pipe creating 'quite the fountain' on road in Co Down village
Motorists are urged to use care in Waringstown after a burst water pipe has turned into ‘quite the fountain.
It is understood the Mill Hill Road is passable but caution is advised.
Carla Lockhart MP said: “Folks there is a burst water pipe at the Mill Hill junction in Waringstown. There is quite the water fountain coming from the manhole.
"Take care. I have reported it.”
It is not known at this stage when the engineers will be able to fix it.