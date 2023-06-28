AFTER 34 years behind the wheel, well-known Banbridge bus driver Cyril Whiteside is preparing to take a back seat - and retire.

ON THE BUSES... Rodney, Cyril and Ryan Whiteside.

The Dromore Road man says it’s time to take things a bit easier - and make use of his own bus pass!

“I’ve been working for 50 years in total, so I need a wee rest!” Cyril - who is also a driving instructor - told the Chronicle.

Cyril’s first day on the buses was on October 9, 1989.

“I started on the Busybus in the town - I was the first Busybus driver and then my brother Rodney took over from me.”

Cyril progressed to the ‘big bus’, which he drove from June 1990 to March 1999 covering a number of local routes.

“In Banbridge there were 13 shifts and you did a different shift every week,” he explained.

“I did the 56 route Banbridge to Lurgan, the 62 Banbridge to Portadown, and the 38 to Belfast and Newry.

“You were your own boss, as such, and the main thing was making sure everybody got from A to B safely and, hopefully, on time.

“It was a good job and I have no regrets. Rodney will be driving for 34 years next year and my son Ryan is into his second year now and he likes it well too. You could say driving buses is a family affair for the Whitesides!

“Coincidentally, quite a few times we’ve actually met each other in our buses driving through Donaghcloney!”

Of course, Cyril has witnessed a number of changes over the years.

“When I started there was no power steering in the buses and they were hard to drive.

“They were all geared in those days. Now, they are fully automatic so they are far handier to drive than they were 30 years ago.

“Things just evolve and get better.”

Following the passing of his brother, Clifford, Cyril went full-time with his driving instructor school.

For the past 12 years, he has been driving full-time for the Education Authority serving two local schools - Banbridge Academy and Dromore High School.

But, now that he has his own bus pass, Cyril says the time is right to hop aboard ‘route 66’ to retirement!

“It’s been a great career to have and I’ve met so many people and made many friends,” he added.

“I’ve enjoyed it all.”

And, as retirement beckons, he’s decided to opt for a different mode of transport - swapping four wheels for two!

“I’ve bought myself an electric bike!” Cyril revealed.