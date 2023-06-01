Bushmills man Martin McLean came up with a novel idea to raise funds for charity.

Celebrating a “big” birthday and being a keen cyclist, Martin decided to do a cyclathon to raise funds for the MS Society and NI Chest Heart and Stroke.

Martin said: “I was taken aback by the generosity of my family and friends at my birthday bash, as they donated over £2,580 towards the two charities that are close to my heart, MS Society and NI Chest Heart and Stroke.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Over the years, a number of my family members have experienced some form of illness that these wonderful charities care for. I am delighted to donate this money for the much needed research and care that they have provided over the years to us and others.”

Martin McLean, centre, who presented a cheque for £1,290 to Elizabeth White, Ambassador, NI Chest Heart and Stroke and Dian McFadden, Ballycastle Support Group and a cheque for £1,290 to Heather Gott, Fundraising Manager, MS. Included are Martin's wife Ann and family members Sharon McKillop and Stephen McKillop.