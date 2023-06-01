Celebrating a “big” birthday and being a keen cyclist, Martin decided to do a cyclathon to raise funds for the MS Society and NI Chest Heart and Stroke.
Martin said: “I was taken aback by the generosity of my family and friends at my birthday bash, as they donated over £2,580 towards the two charities that are close to my heart, MS Society and NI Chest Heart and Stroke.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"Over the years, a number of my family members have experienced some form of illness that these wonderful charities care for. I am delighted to donate this money for the much needed research and care that they have provided over the years to us and others.”
Martin intends to make this an annual event in March of each year. His chosen charity for next year will be Cancer Research.