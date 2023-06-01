Register
Bushmills birthday boy Martin's charity 'cyclathon' cheques

Bushmills man Martin McLean came up with a novel idea to raise funds for charity.
By Una Culkin
Published 1st Jun 2023, 09:34 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 09:34 BST

Celebrating a “big” birthday and being a keen cyclist, Martin decided to do a cyclathon to raise funds for the MS Society and NI Chest Heart and Stroke.

Martin said: “I was taken aback by the generosity of my family and friends at my birthday bash, as they donated over £2,580 towards the two charities that are close to my heart, MS Society and NI Chest Heart and Stroke.

"Over the years, a number of my family members have experienced some form of illness that these wonderful charities care for. I am delighted to donate this money for the much needed research and care that they have provided over the years to us and others.”

Martin McLean, centre, who presented a cheque for £1,290 to Elizabeth White, Ambassador, NI Chest Heart and Stroke and Dian McFadden, Ballycastle Support Group and a cheque for £1,290 to Heather Gott, Fundraising Manager, MS. Included are Martin's wife Ann and family members Sharon McKillop and Stephen McKillop.Martin McLean, centre, who presented a cheque for £1,290 to Elizabeth White, Ambassador, NI Chest Heart and Stroke and Dian McFadden, Ballycastle Support Group and a cheque for £1,290 to Heather Gott, Fundraising Manager, MS. Included are Martin's wife Ann and family members Sharon McKillop and Stephen McKillop.
Martin intends to make this an annual event in March of each year. His chosen charity for next year will be Cancer Research.

