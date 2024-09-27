Bushmills Community Association - 50 years old and going strong!
Bushmills and District Community Association received almost £1,000 from the community involvement grant towards their Sewing the Seeds project which included organising an intergenerational launch event and a tree-planting ceremony to commemorate 50 years of the association.
Gareth Doran, Housing Executive Good Relations Officer, Causeway said: “We are very happy to support such a worthwhile event. The launch day was an ideal way for all ages to learn about plants, seeds and the sowing season.
“The organisers tell me they have had a few more community volunteers come forward to maintain it since it officially opened.
“And the fact that the produce from the garden is distributed back into the community is commendable.”
A representative from Bushmills and District Community Association, and the Community Garden Committee thanked the Housing Executive for the funding.
“Our garden project involved community group volunteers, Bushmills & District Community Association, local businesses and residents, many of whom are Housing Executive tenants from the Bushmills, Portballintrae and surrounding area.
“The garden was officially opened by Mrs May McAuley, who cut the ribbon at the willow arch, while Mrs Mary Anderson, a founding member of the association, planted the tree.
“Colum Egan, Master Distiller, at The Old Bushmills Distillery, said a few words and all in attendance enjoyed a cookery demonstration using fresh produce from the garden by Gary Stewart, owner of Tartine at The Distiller’s Arms in Bushmills.”