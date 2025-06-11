Bushmills: one arrest after US citizen (40s) dies following Causeway Road collision
She was Allison Eichner, an American citizen from the Connecticut area.
Detective Inspector Cherith Adair said: “Police received and responded to a report of a collision shortly before 12.30pm. Colleagues from the emergency services also attended the scene.
“A female pedestrian aged in her 40s was taken to hospital by colleagues from the emergency services, however she sadly died from her injuries.
“One person was arrested at the scene, and remains in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.
“Detectives from the Collision Investigation Unit are conducting enquiries to establish the circumstances of the collision, and would ask anyone who might have information which could assist, to get in touch."
Police can be contacted on 101, quoting reference number 683 of 11/06/25.
