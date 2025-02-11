Bushmills restorative practitioner part of 'women thought leaders' group meeting former Irish President Mary McAleese

A Bushmills community worker is one of 50 ‘women thought leaders’ to have taken part in the Women’s Assembly, chaired by former Irish President Mary McAleese in Dublin.

Restorative practitioner representing Women in Loyalism, Leanne Abernethy was part of the group which gathered in Dublin on Tuesday, February 11, to explore and elevate women’s perspectives on the future of the island of Ireland through a feminist lens.

While the first Assembly meeting in November 2024 was about exploring and building a shared understanding of women’s lives today in a post conflict, divided society, the recent event focused on creating a visionary framework for a better future for all women on the island of Ireland and identifying the necessary steps to achieve this vision.

The discussions and findings from both gatherings will inform a report, set for release during International Women’s Week on March 6, which will outline feminist values that must be included in any conversations about the island’s future.

