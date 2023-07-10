An exhibition looking at the village of Bushmills during the war years is to raise funds for Diabetes UK.

Bushmills Through the Wars will open on Friday, July 14, in Dunluce Parish Centre, and run until July 24.

The exhibition started in 2007 with a few artefacts and has grown over the years to fill the church hall with different exhibits and themes each year.

With research about Bushmills during both World Wars, the exhibition features everything from rations and fashions, dressing up for children and interaction with exhibitors.

Organisers Glenda and Olive at the Bushmills Through the Wars exhibition which opens on Friday. Credit McAuley Multimedia

Also visit the forget-Me Not Cafe for tea, scones and shortbread.

The exhibition will be officially opened by the Mayor on Saturday, July 15, at 3pm. Over the years the exhibition has raised thousands of pounds for different charities and this year will be raising money for Diabetes UK.