Bushvalley Amateur Radio Club have used their first annual radio rally since before Covid restrictions to raise funds for Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.

They usually hold their annual radio rally on the first Sunday in November, however due to Covid restrictions this had not been possible during 2020 & 2021.

As 2022 saw a relaxation of the restrictions, the club held their rally in November in Limavady. Earlier in the year the chairman Jack Doyle, MI0JPD, suggested that the club should try to organise a fund-raising event for Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.

Initially the target set by the club was to raise £1,000 and the wheels were set in motion to attempt to reach this amount. Various sponsors were approached for raffle prizes and incredibly over £1,000 of prizes were generously donated by several companies. It soon became evident that the target of £1,000 was going to be reached and a new figure of £1,500 became the objective.

Left to right, John GI4OSF, Steve MI0KXT, Robert GI0NCA, Joe MI7HJW, Redmond GI6JRY, Victor GI4ONL (secretary), Jack MI0JPD (chairman) & Jason MI3UIW.

The weather Gods were shining on the day of the rally ensuring a good turnout of radio enthusiasts. After all monies had been accounted for, the club raised an incredible £2,419.55 which they topped up to £2,500.

Bushvalley Amateur Radio Club would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank everyone who attended or gave so generously in aid of their fundraising effort.

Kerry Anderson from the charity, Air Ambulance NI said, “On behalf of everyone at the charity we thank the Bushvalley Amateur Radio Club for holding their event to raise funds to keep the air ambulance flying.”