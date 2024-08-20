By throwing loose change into a bottle at their bar, members of Portadown's Never Too Old Club raise £1,700 for Southern Area Hospice in Newry
The amazing ‘Never Too Old Club’ has been going for 23 years and has around 50 members attending regularly for group outings, dancing and get-togethers.
Last year they received a small grant from the National Lottery charity and this has enabled them to take lots of fun trips and recently held a formal dance for their members and friends.
The group meets every Wednesday in Portadown Masonic Hall. It runs dancing, line dancing, a game of bingo and a raffle each week plus they have something to eat and meet up with other clubs in the area.
They also have a Christmas dinner and go to Belfast for a Christmas shopping trip. They also go to a club were they have a meal and some music and dancing.
At the Never Too Old Club’s bar they keep a bottle which is there for members to put money in. Each year, they give the funds to a charity of their choice and have given to various charities over the years including Cancer Research, Kidney Research, Marie Curie and many others.
This year they have just given a cheque of £1,700 to the Southern Area Hospice in Newry. Club secretary, Ann Hayes gave her ‘big birthday’ money in lieu of presents to the donation. This coming year’s charity is Dementia.
To join the Never Too Old Club is £5 for membership and £4 each week – that pays for the things they need at the club.