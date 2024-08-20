Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A whopping £1,700 has been collected by a group of senior members of our community at their ‘Never Too Old Club’ by popping change into a bottle at the bar.

The amazing ‘Never Too Old Club’ has been going for 23 years and has around 50 members attending regularly for group outings, dancing and get-togethers.

The Portadown Never Too Old Club over 50s group have raised £1700 for the Southern Area Hospice through members donations at their weekly meetings in Portadown Masonic Hall and club secretary, Ann Hayes' big birthday money in lieu of presents donation. The Cheque was presented at the club's Wednesday meeting. Pictured are club members and presentation group front from left, Sylvia Mullan, vice chair, Alan Black, treasurer, Emma McGivern, Hospice fundraising officer, and Ann Hayes, club secretary. PT33-212. Photo by Tony Hendron

Last year they received a small grant from the National Lottery charity and this has enabled them to take lots of fun trips and recently held a formal dance for their members and friends.

The group meets every Wednesday in Portadown Masonic Hall. It runs dancing, line dancing, a game of bingo and a raffle each week plus they have something to eat and meet up with other clubs in the area.

They also have a Christmas dinner and go to Belfast for a Christmas shopping trip. They also go to a club were they have a meal and some music and dancing.

At the Never Too Old Club’s bar they keep a bottle which is there for members to put money in. Each year, they give the funds to a charity of their choice and have given to various charities over the years including Cancer Research, Kidney Research, Marie Curie and many others.

This year they have just given a cheque of £1,700 to the Southern Area Hospice in Newry. Club secretary, Ann Hayes gave her ‘big birthday’ money in lieu of presents to the donation. This coming year’s charity is Dementia.

To join the Never Too Old Club is £5 for membership and £4 each week – that pays for the things they need at the club.