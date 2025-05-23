3 . Bygone Lisburn: 'I stepped back in time and visited Lisburn in the 1980's - here's what I saw'

Without a doubt the highlight of the week in Lisburn was the market in Smithfield. The huge outdoor and indoor market attracted crowds every Tuesday. Whilst there is still a market there today it is not quite the same as it was in the glory days of the 80s Photo: Lisburn Museum