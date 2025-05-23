Lisburn has changed a lot over the last forty or so years. In the 1980s it was a small market town and now it's a thriving city. However this view from Market Square down towards Bow Street hasn't changed very muchLisburn has changed a lot over the last forty or so years. In the 1980s it was a small market town and now it's a thriving city. However this view from Market Square down towards Bow Street hasn't changed very much
Lisburn has changed a lot over the last forty or so years. In the 1980s it was a small market town and now it's a thriving city. However this view from Market Square down towards Bow Street hasn't changed very much

Bygone Lisburn: 'I stepped back in time and visited Lisburn in the 1980's - here's what I saw'.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 23rd May 2025, 16:46 BST
A lot has changed in Lisburn over the last forty years.

From a small market town to a city, with more housing developments and people flocking to live here, Lisburn has gone from strength to strength.

However, there are many who still look back at the 1980s as the heyday of Lisburn, with a bustling high street, thriving market, and lots to do for all the family.

I took a trip down memory lane, thanks to some photographs from the Lisburn Museum, and looked back at some of the things that made Lisburn special in the 80s.

One of the main attractions for all ages on Bow Street in the 80s was definitely Woolworths. I was a regular visitor to the shop where you could pick up just about anything but the music section and, of course, the sweetie pick n mix were absolute favourites

1. Bygone Lisburn: 'I stepped back in time and visited Lisburn in the 1980's - here's what I saw'

One of the main attractions for all ages on Bow Street in the 80s was definitely Woolworths. I was a regular visitor to the shop where you could pick up just about anything but the music section and, of course, the sweetie pick n mix were absolute favourites Photo: Lisburn Museum

Did you know that Bow Street Mall opened at the end of the 80s? Before it was built Crazy Prices stood in its place. How could you forget the TV advert with Jim McGrew and the yellow packets of crisps?

2. Bygone Lisburn: 'I stepped back in time and visited Lisburn in the 1980's - here's what I saw'

Did you know that Bow Street Mall opened at the end of the 80s? Before it was built Crazy Prices stood in its place. How could you forget the TV advert with Jim McGrew and the yellow packets of crisps? Photo: Lisburn Museum

Without a doubt the highlight of the week in Lisburn was the market in Smithfield. The huge outdoor and indoor market attracted crowds every Tuesday. Whilst there is still a market there today it is not quite the same as it was in the glory days of the 80s

3. Bygone Lisburn: 'I stepped back in time and visited Lisburn in the 1980's - here's what I saw'

Without a doubt the highlight of the week in Lisburn was the market in Smithfield. The huge outdoor and indoor market attracted crowds every Tuesday. Whilst there is still a market there today it is not quite the same as it was in the glory days of the 80s Photo: Lisburn Museum

One of the highlights of the year, both in the 1980s and today in 2025, was the Mayor's Parade. The colourful spectacle drew crowds to the streets to enjoy a fun family day out

4. Bygone Lisburn: 'I stepped back in time and visited Lisburn in the 1980's - here's what I saw'

One of the highlights of the year, both in the 1980s and today in 2025, was the Mayor's Parade. The colourful spectacle drew crowds to the streets to enjoy a fun family day out Photo: Lisburn Museum

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LisburnLisburn Museum
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice