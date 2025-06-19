Bygone Magherafelt: 'I stepped back in time and visited Magherafelt in the 1980's - here's what I saw'

In the 1980s there was a greater mix of business premises that have disappeared in 2025.
Today we have more coffee shops, hair salons and the number of pubs could be counted on the fingers of one hand (we once had 16).
People went out and socialised more in the 1980s, and Magherafelt got bigger.
Join us in having a nostalgic look back at some pictures from that period.
1. Bygone Magherafelt
The annual May Fair, organised by Magherafelt District Council, was at the height of its popularity back in the 1980s attracting thousands of people to the towncentre. In the early 1990s the council were thinking of pulling the plug on the event after some schoolchildren spoiled the celebrations by throwing eggs and firing spray string at passers-by. Photo: Stock image
2. Bygone Magherafelt
For years the Thursday market took place in The Diamond area of Magherafelt. Townspeople often took their lives in their hands to cross the street to visit the stalls. The market today has dwindled in size and is held in Rainey Street car park. Photo: Magherafelt Facebook Group
3. Bygone Magherafelt
One of the biggest town centre developments during the second half of the 1980s was Meadowlane shopping centre. It was opened in the early 1990s by Environment Minister Richard Needham, and back then the carpark was out front of the main building leading to Moneymore Road. The centre gone through a few a transformations since those days. Photo: Magherafelt Facebook Group
4. Bygone Magherafelt
Gordon Young's shop at the Rainey Street entrance to the carpark was one of a number of small shops in Magherafelt which sold just about everything. They have all now disappeared from the high street. Gordon, who was also a part time fire fighter, is pictured in the doorway of his premises. Photo: Magherafelt Facebook Group