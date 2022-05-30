Cabaret on the Coast night

The brainchild of Coleraine woman Emma-Louise McMullan, Cabaret on the Coast bursts onto the stage of the Magherabuoy House Hotel in Portrush on Saturday, June 25, in a spectacular charity fundraiser.

Emma-Louise and the group Dance to Enhance present an evening of entertainment not seen before on the north coast.

The ladies of Dance to Enhance will present Burlesque dance numbers while the fabulous Grant O’Neill and his drag queens and kings will also entertain along with Espresso Jazz and local singers.

Emma Louise McMullan (left) who is organising the charity fundraiser Cabaret on the Coast

Proceeds from the evening will go towards the Cancer Fund for Children and further treatment for Ballymoney girl Aaliyah Cochrane.

Emma-Louise said: “Three years ago we held a Strictly Come Dancing show to help Aaliyah get to Panama for stem cell therapy.

“It was amazing and the support we received was out of this world. We raised £10,000 and the results have been wonderful.

“Due to the pandemic so many children like Aaliyah have missed out on social skills, appointments and even their treatment ie much needed physiotherapy, something that is paramount for these kids’ development and pain relief.

Dance to Enhance in rehearsals

“With our show, along with Cancer Fund for Children - something we hold dear to our hearts for many personal reasons - we are aiming to raise funds to help children like Aaliyah and those vulnerable kids who lost out on much needed one-to-one care.

“We want to give back to those who helped us and those in need, so please come and support us.

“We are by no means professional dancers but we are trying hard, along with many other acts and our brilliant jazz band, to put on a memorable night.”

Hosted by the fabulous Gerald McQuilken, Cabaret on the Coast will also feature a trapeze hoop act and belly dancing.

Busy with rehearsals for the charity night Cabaret on the Coast

There will also be a charity raffle and an opportunity to dance the night away after the cabaret.

Tickets are priced at £15 and can be obtained from Dance to Enhance members, via the group’s Facebook page or by emailing [email protected]

Dance to Enhance members getting ready for Cabaret on the Coast on June 25