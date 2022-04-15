Cadets Egg-cited to help Children’s Cancer Charity

Between them they were able to donate 90 Easter eggs, along with some treats for the staff.

The Children’s Cancer Unit Charity (CCUC) was formed to support the unit which is the only facility in Northern Ireland used to treat children diagnosed with cancer, of which there are 60-70 new cancer diagnosis each year.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ruth Verner, Chairperson of Ballymena Sea Cadets, said: “As youth organisations it was important for us to support CCUC’s campaign as they provide such vital work in Northern Ireland, and like so many charities have seen their fundraising support drastically impacted by the pandemic. We hope that by providing a little support this Easter it can help bring a smile to the children currently being treated by the unit, whether they are admitted to the hospital or recovering at home. We hope this will help them, in a small way, still get to experience the normal things that happen at this time of year.”

Ruth Verner, Chairperson of Ballymena Sea Cadets with staff at the Childrens Hospital

Lt Shirley Montgomery, Detachment Commander of Glengormley High School ACF said: “I was overwhelmed by the generosity of our cadets, and also welcomed the opportunity to collaborate with another youth organisation for this worthwhile campaign.”

Jacqueline Wilkinson from CCUC said: “We were delighted to receive this donation especially after not being able to provide anything to our children over the last two years. Any eggs remaining will be shared with other children throughout the hospital.”