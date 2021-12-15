Cadet’s social action rewarded

Army Cadet Taylor Ashe recently received a prestigious British Citizen Youth Award medal at the Palace of Westminster and achieved her John Muir Award this autumn focusing on a litter and recycling campaign around her home village of Ahoghill.

Fourteen-year-old Taylor recently joined 22 other young people from across the United Kingdom to have their youth social action achievements recognised and celebrated through a British Citizen Youth Award.

Speaking at the special award ceremony at the Palace of Westminster with Lord Dholakia OBE DL and Anthea Turner, Taylor said: “During Covid I wanted to make the world a bit better, which I hope did and we can all do our part.

Cadet Taylor Ashe at her home in Ahoghill were she organised her own litter pick in the village during Covid-19.

“Through the John Muir Award I was able to set challenges for myself to improve the environment.

“I thoroughly enjoyed making my chosen wild place better for everyone to enjoy,” she said.