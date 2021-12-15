Cadet’s social action rewarded

Army Cadet Taylor Ashe recently received a prestigious British Citizen Youth Award medal at the Palace of Westminster and achieved her John Muir Award this autumn focusing on a litter and recycling campaign around her home village of Ahoghill.
Fourteen-year-old Taylor recently joined 22 other young people from across the United Kingdom to have their youth social action achievements recognised and celebrated through a British Citizen Youth Award.
Speaking at the special award ceremony at the Palace of Westminster with Lord Dholakia OBE DL and Anthea Turner, Taylor said: “During Covid I wanted to make the world a bit better, which I hope did and we can all do our part.
“Through the John Muir Award I was able to set challenges for myself to improve the environment.
“I thoroughly enjoyed making my chosen wild place better for everyone to enjoy,” she said.
The Cullybackey Army Cadet group has been supporting young people in the area to achieve their John Muir Award since 2018.