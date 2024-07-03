The event brought together degree students from across the three campuses of Enniskillen, Greenmount and Loughry, to celebrate the achievements of the Class of 2024.
Martin McKendry, college director welcomed Andrew Muir MLA, Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, as guest speaker and Katrina Godfrey, the Department Agriculture, Environment Rural Affairs’ (DAERA) Permanent Secretary, who chaired the event.
The ceremony celebrated the graduation from the first cohorts of the new online Certificate of Higher Education in Equine Science and Management course. This course offers learners the flexibility of online study, which can be completed from anywhere in the world. Among those who were presented with the new award was Katharina Fenkner who travelled from Germany to receive her certificate.
Here are some of the students who celebrated success at the CAFRE ceremony.
Honours Degree in Agricultural Technology graduate, Alice McBride (Newry) was awarded the Lynne Dawson Memorial Award for the top student in Livestock Production by Dr Elizabeth Earle at the CAFRE Graduation Ceremony.Photo: supplied by CAFRE
Beulah Nesbitt (Upperlands) received the Texel Sheep Society Cup for performance in the Sheep Production project on the BSc (Hons) Degree in Sustainable Agriculture. Beulah was congratulated by Dr Eileen McCloskey (Senior Technologist, CAFRE) at the Higher Education Graduation ceremony.Photo: supplied by CAFRE
Eileen Sung (Belfast) received the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Prize for top student on the BSc (Hons) Degree in Horticulture course. Eileen was congratulated by Andrew Muir MLA (Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs), Professor Carole Curran (Ulster University and Martin McKendry (CAFRE Director) at the CAFRE Graduation Ceremony.Photo: supplied by CAFRE
Claire Young (Dungiven) was presented with Ulster Farmers’ Union Prize as the top student in Enterprise Technology on the BSc (Hons) Degree in Agricultural Technology by Carrie Smith (Lecturer, CAFRE) at the Higher Education Graduation ceremony.Photo: supplied by CAFRE