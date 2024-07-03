The event brought together degree students from across the three campuses of Enniskillen, Greenmount and Loughry, to celebrate the achievements of the Class of 2024.

The ceremony celebrated the graduation from the first cohorts of the new online Certificate of Higher Education in Equine Science and Management course. This course offers learners the flexibility of online study, which can be completed from anywhere in the world. Among those who were presented with the new award was Katharina Fenkner who travelled from Germany to receive her certificate.