Cairncastle Flute Band hosting annual parade and dedication of instruments

The band is having a short parade from the carpark beside the fire station at 7pm with children welcome to walk with the band to the Cenotaph, where there will be a dedication of the new band instruments.

Lambegs will play from 8pm to 8.30pm at Riverdale. Public toilets will be open during the parade which starts at 8.30pm and the organisers say they look forward to seeing the various bands entertaining the crowds.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After the main parade, two bands will be parading to the Pigeon Club where Cairncastle Flute Band is hosting a disco with music from DJ Stewart and guest bands.