Cairncastle Ulster-Scots will usher in the new year with a Hogmanay Soirée on Saturday, December 31.

The celebration will be held in the Halfway House Hotel, Ballygally – four miles north of Larne.

Commencing at 9.00pm, the soiree will feature some well-known musicians from the country, Scottish, Irish and showband scene, namely Knockagh Singers, musicians from Second Chance and others.

The new year will be piped in by well-known piper Trevor Hassin.

Halfway House Hotel, Ballygally. Image by Google

Adrian Rolston, of Cairncastle Uster Scots Group, said: “Everyone is welcome to join us in celebrating the old year out and the new year in.”

Admission to the event is £12.00 each and this includes a glass of mulled wine or orange juice (from 8.00pm). Tea and shortbread/flaked meal biscuits will be available at the interval.

Doors opening at 7.00pm. Tickets are available from the hotel, telephone 028 28583265; Book Nook, Larne, 028 28260395 or Adrian 07889659165.