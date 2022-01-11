Calendar gift for 140,000 older people

A total of 140,000 householders aged 65-74 and individuals aged 75+ are being gifted a 2022 wellbeing calendar packed with expert advice, information and resources aimed at supporting older people to keep well.

Aidan Dawson, PHA Chief Executive said: “The calendar is filled with information, from healthy eating guides to home-based exercises, and from winter wellbeing to online safety tips. It also includes important contact information such as the falls services in all of the Health Trusts and information on pharmacy medication and health checks. Along with the Northern Ireland Frailty Network, we want to reassure older people that there is plenty of information and support available and this calendar is a great starting point. It’s never too early or too late to invest in our health.

“There are lots of ways to prevent frailty and there are plenty of things we can do to turn it around. We hope older people will hold on to this calendar and use it throughout the year as their personal wellbeing guide.” Along with the PHA and Age NI, the calendar has been generously supported by Allstate, Keysafe, PPP Taking Care Personal Alarms and Power NI.