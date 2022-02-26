DUP Cllr Margaret Tinsley has been approached by a number of constituents regarding the rise in the numbers of people using disabled and mother and baby bays without authority.

Recently there was uproar after a number of disabled bays were used without authority at the new South Lakes Leisure Centre in Craigavon.

Cllr Tinsley said: “This is disgraceful, I was at SLLC one day last week and noticed all the disabled spaces taken, with only a few displaying a badge.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 11th January 2021 Photo by Jonathan Porter / Press Eye Newly-opened South Lake Leisure Centre in Craigavon to be used as vaccine venue locally. The last number of days has seen a sharp increase in the number of inpatients due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I know that not every disability is visible, however anyone using these spaces are asked to display their disability badge and this was definitely not the case.

“It is unacceptable for anyone to use these spaces, when they are not entitled to do so. The same rule applies to mother and baby spaces.

“I have communicated with our head of the South Lakes Leisure Centre and requested that our policy is enforced. It is totally acceptable and needs to be actioned urgently.

A spokesperson for Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council: “It is the responsibility of all car owners parking at Council facilities to respect disabled bays and mother and baby car park spaces for those who are eligible to park in them.”

The Council said there is no fine or punishment for those who flout the rules.

