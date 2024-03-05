Call for adequate toilet facilities as Cullen’s Fun Fair prepares to set up in Lurgan Park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The fun fair will be operated by Cullen’s Fun Fair, a family-owned business established in 1860, and with a strong track record of providing fun fair equipments at major events such as the Balmoral Show, Ballycastle Lama’s Fair, the Tall Ships Maritime Festival, the Derry Clipper Festival and Ballyclare May Fair.

Cullen’s Fun Fair will be charging per ride/game. All licencing requirements will be met and local residents will be notified. This operation will not impinge on normal park activities.

The family business will have to pay a returnable deposit of £1,299, in addition to £220 per day over a period of eight days, totalling £1,760.

Councillor Keith Haughian. Picture: Aaron McCracken

The fun fair will be in operation daily from 2pm to 8pm.

Addressing councillors at the latest full council meeting of Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council, Barry Patience, head of Environmental Services, explained: “Cullen’s Fun Fair wish to hire the piece of land that was Waves [Leisure Centre] at Lurgan Park from March 19 to March 26.

“That’s the setup and take-down. The actual funfair itself is to run from March 21 to March 24.

“As is the case with all these, we will check the health and safety and insurance before they would get the go-ahead. We will check those out on an ongoing basis.”

Councillor Peter Haire. Picture: Aaron McCracken

Councillor Peter Haire (DUP, Lurgan DEA) asked: ”Who looks after the security in Lurgan Park in this?”

Mr Patience replied: “It would be the company themselves who would look after that, so the park will open and close as normal, and the organisers would look after security themselves, that wouldn’t be down to us. There’s no impact in relation to the park, or its closing time, or anything like that.

Cllr Haire recalled: “Last June time, when I was in the park, there was a number of problems with antisocial behaviour and young people drinking. The problem was, they went to the fun fair, it was fenced off and then they were pushed back into Lurgan Park.

“I went down a few nights to try to sort the problem out, but then we got the police involved. It was sorted. So going forward this year, if we could liaise with the police, and make sure there’s more staff outside of the fenced area.”

The senior council officer replied: “I’m happy to sort that out. The other thing is, we could make sure that they will close themselves shortly after the park gates are closed, so we could close our park as normal, and then the fun fair people could close shortly after. So there wouldn’t be that idea that people would maybe meander into the park. I’ll certainly talk to the police about that as well.”

Councillor Keith Haughian (Sinn Féin, Lurgan DEA) felt that there were structural issues to be addressed, as he thought the toilet facilities were inadequate.

“This question kind of touches on something probably a bit bigger than the material before us, but most of the Lurgan councillors will be aware of just how many times recently we’ve been getting emails, and all the toilet facilities are closed in the park, due to the substandard level of them,” he said.

“I think from counting back they were probably built in the 1970s. Does this fun fair provide their own facilities for people, or are we expected to get our toilets up to standards, because they’re not even able to be used for disability access?”

The head of Environmental Services replied: “Certainly, there’s ongoing issues with the toilets and they were built about the same time as Waves was. We try to keep them as well as we can, and there is vandalism.

“In relation to, do they provide their own toilets, again if members would wish them to provide toilets that can be set as one of the credentials, so members can decide either to accept, reject or change anything within this.

“So if it would be a useful thing to do, we could certainly work with them and say that, for example, if members were content, we would work with them in relation to closing up and that we would require them to have X amount of toilets, and we could check out with Environmental Health what that number might be, as a condition.”

Cllr Haughian was pleased with that suggestion, saying: “It would actually be good practice for somebody to go down and check this out because I don’t think a fair this size for that number of days could actually happen, given the state of the facilities in Lurgan Park.

“I spoke to a number of our officers recently about just how bad things have got there with toilet facilities. So I think it would be an idea to put that in place that they’re provided by themselves. If they are not able to, then we need to look at another solution, because those toilets are an absolute disgrace when they’re open. They’re an absolute disgrace when they’re closed as they are of no use and if they happen to be closed during this time period, there will be no facilities for people to use.

“It’s a situation I’m hoping to bring ahead fairly soon and try and get some sort of change, because this is a flagship park, the second biggest park in Ireland, and we can’t even really agree to this tonight because we’re not sure if the facilities we have are even good enough.”

Alderman Stephen Moutray (DUP, Lurgan DEA) felt that more information was needed: “I 100% agree with what the remarks that Cllr Haughian has made. Could I maybe make a proposal that a report is brought back to the relevant committee, detailing exactly what we have in the park in relation to toilet provision, how old it is, and what the requirements are, as seen by officers.”

Summarising what had been discussed, Lord Mayor, Alderman Margaret Tinsley said: “To me, there’s like two issues here. There’s one for this event. And then there’s the second one long-term with the toilet facility. I think there maybe needs to be a little bit more work done with the DEA members that are aware of all of the issues. If this fun fair was coming in for those particular dates, for them to make an agreement going forward that they accept this, that there’s a few conditions.”

Ald Moutray commented: “I would be happy to propose that we accept on the condition that adequate toilet provision is provided this year. Environmental Health, or whoever, will be able to work out what the numbers would be for it. “

The recommendation was seconded by Councillor Liam Mackle (Sinn Féin, Lurgan DEA).